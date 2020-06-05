CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 11,939 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

BP stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 18,370,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,931,582. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

