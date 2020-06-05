CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 25,245 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.12% of RPC worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 111.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 474,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 250,086 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 459.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 964,310 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 49.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,080,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,019,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 1,487,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,438. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $734.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.