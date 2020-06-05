CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Corteva makes up about 3.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

