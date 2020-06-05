CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FMC comprises 3.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. 845,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.