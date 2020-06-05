CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. 6,307,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,235. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

