CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ remained flat at $$19.23 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.