CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,416 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

