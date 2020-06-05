CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $64.92. 6,734,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,728. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

