CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 2.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 555,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

