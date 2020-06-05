COTI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.02029925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00182569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123309 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

