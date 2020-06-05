Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,320 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. 327,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $133.38.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.