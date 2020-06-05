Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,320 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. 327,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

