Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 985 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $161.99. 212,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,720. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

