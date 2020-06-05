Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $347.51. 46,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $352.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

