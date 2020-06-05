Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $192.84. 158,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.98. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

