CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRAI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

CRAI stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

