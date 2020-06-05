Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

CBRL stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

