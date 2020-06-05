Credit Suisse Group Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $75.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of FRPT traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,020. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,365 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after buying an additional 618,828 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after buying an additional 575,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after buying an additional 316,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 231,629 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

