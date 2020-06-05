Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 5,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 607,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,993 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

