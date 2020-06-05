Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 39,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,555. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $820.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 317,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.