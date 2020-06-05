Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) Insider Buys C$33,154.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 8,800 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,154.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 4,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$17,248.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 4,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,673.85.

On Thursday, April 9th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 6,016 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,566.80.

Shares of CRWN stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Crown Capital Partners Inc has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWN. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Crown Capital Partners and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$7.35 to C$7.65 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.