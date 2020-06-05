Cumulus Media’s (CMLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMLS. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CMLS traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 29,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $118.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,768 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

