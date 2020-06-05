Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.80. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $300.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.73.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 98.45%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

