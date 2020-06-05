Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $245.02 and a 12 month high of $325.26.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
