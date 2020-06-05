Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $245.02 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

