Daniel Ramos Sells 4,250 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $233,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel Ramos sold 4,819 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $281,959.69.

On Monday, May 11th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $105,162.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. 1,058,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.