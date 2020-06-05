Danske Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 607,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,389. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

