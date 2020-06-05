Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $57,667.75 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $57,667.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,716. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

