Deutsche Bank Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $190.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.17. 1,404,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.64. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.