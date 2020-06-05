Deutsche Bank Trims Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price to $9.00

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $723.85 million, a PE ratio of 96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,299,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 959,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 344,628 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

