Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Buys 5,000 Shares

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.10 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,723.40).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.40 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($26,241.13).

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97).

DDR stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$7.19 ($5.10). 271,094 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.49. Dicker Data Ltd has a 52 week low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of A$8.73 ($6.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.