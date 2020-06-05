DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.28. 2,733,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.