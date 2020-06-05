Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Digital Turbine updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.32 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

