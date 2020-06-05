Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CL King raised Dorman Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

DORM traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,187. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

