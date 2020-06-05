Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 3,353,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

