Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

