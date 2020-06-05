Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 203.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.