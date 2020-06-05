Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Editas’ earnings beat estimates in Q1 while revenues slightly missed the same. The company’s lead candidate EDIT-101 along with CRISPR gene editing to treat LCA10, a genetic illness that causes blindness, is being developed in partnership with Allergan. The disease has significant unmet need as no therapies are yet approved. A study on EDIT-101 initiated patient dosing in March 2020. If successfully developed, the candidate will boost growth prospects of the company. Editas has collaborations with big companies for its CRISPR technology, which provide research support and funds to pursue pipeline development. It is developing EDIT-301 for SCD and beta-thalassemia. However, due to lack of a marketed product, it is heavily dependent on its partners for revenues, which is a woe. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

