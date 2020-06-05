eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $165.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $4,270,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,231. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. eHealth’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

