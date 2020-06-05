Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.55.

EIDX traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 7,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,774,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 604,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

