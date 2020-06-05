Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $34.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.28.
Shares of ERI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 565,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,756 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after acquiring an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.