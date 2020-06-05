Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $34.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of ERI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 565,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,756 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after acquiring an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

