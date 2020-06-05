Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.02029783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00182647 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123209 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,663,844,335 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.