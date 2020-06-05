ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,360.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $17,722.98 and approximately $1,360.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.02029783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00182647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123209 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

