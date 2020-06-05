Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 390,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

