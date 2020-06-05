Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Energy Recovery to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 25,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,749. The company has a market cap of $471.74 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.99. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,067 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $164,006.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,131.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,612,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,283. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

