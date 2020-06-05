Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Brandon Thomas Sells 3,367 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Brandon Thomas sold 10,535 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $780,854.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24.

NYSE ENV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 387,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,541. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.