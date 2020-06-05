Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NVST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. 2,702,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,872. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

