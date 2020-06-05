Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at S&P Equity Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective reduced by S&P Equity Research from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. S&P Equity Research currently has a reduce rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an above average rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,952. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.48. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

