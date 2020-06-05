Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 50.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

EVBG traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.89. 69,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.