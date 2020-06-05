Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $12.69 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Bancor Network and BigONE. Everipedia has a market cap of $12.69 million and $1.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.02029783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00182647 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123209 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,893,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,829,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

