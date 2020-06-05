EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 45,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at $441,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,302 shares of company stock worth $543,065. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

