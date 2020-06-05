Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 650,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 2.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.